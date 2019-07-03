Cboe sees Q2 index options RPC up from April-May average

Cboe Global Markets (CBOE +1.3% ) sees average rate per contract for total options and multi-listed options in Q2 to be in line with the average of 5.8 cents for April and May 2019.

Sees Q2 index options average RPC 0.5%-1.0% higher than 73.1 cents average for April and May.

Sees Q2 futures average RPC 0.5%-1.0% above the $1.731 rate average for April and May.

Cboe also notes that it repaid $300M principal amount of 1.950% senior notes, maturing on June 28, 2019, with cash on hand.

June options average daily volume of 7.10M contracts fell 13% from May and rose 0.6% Y/Y.

Futures ADV of 207,000 fell 40% M/M and 23% Y/Y.

U.S. equities total ADV of 1.10B fell 3.8% M/M and 14% Y/Y.

European equities total average daily notional value for June of €7.87B slipped 3.1% M/M and 28% Y/Y.

Global FX total ADNV of $33.1B rose 0.1% M/M and fell 13% Y/Y.