Red Rock Resorts called compelling long-term pick by Union Gaming

Union Gaming lowers its 2019 adjusted EBITDA estimate on Red Rock Resorts (RRR -0.4% ) to $113M from $123M.

"The $10m estimate revision is due largely to some of the one-time promotional and marketing expenses related to the Palms, including the grand opening and national marketing campaign Unstatus Quo. We also expect there has been some additional marketing spend to help facilitate the ramp of Palace Station in the quarter," updates analyst John DeCree.

DeCree expects the marketing expenses to abate in Q3, after which the margin at both properties should begin ramping up again.

Union Gaming keeps a Buy rating on RRR with a long-term view in mind, calling the casino stock one of the most compelling risk/reward opportunities in the sector.