Vodafone turns on 5G network in seven UK cities

Vodafone (VOD +2.1% ) has turned on its 5G network in seven UK cities.

That trails rival EE (BT +1% ) by just a month. Notably, though, Vodafone's staying price-aggressive: It won't charge a 5G premium and will bill according to speed rather than data usage.

Vodafone offers three unlimited plans for businesses: Business Unlimited Lite, at £19.16/month ex-VAT; Business Unlimited at £21.66/month; and Business Unlimited Max at £25/month.

Vodafone has launched in seven cities. Along with London, it's on in Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Glasgow, Manchester, and Liverpool. The company plans to add 12 more cities by the end of the year.

It's basing the 5G launch on mid-band spectrum but expects to add low-band airwaves in the 2020-2021 time frame, boosting rural coverage.