Deutsche Bank probe targets some of its clients - Reuters

German prosecutors are ratcheting up a money-laundering probe involving Deutsche Bank (DB +3% ), including planned raids on wealthy former clients of the bank, Reuters reports, citing a person with direct knowledge of the matter.

In coming months, state prosecutors plan to search the homes of people who they suspect used a company formerly owned by Deutsche Bank for tax evasion and money laundering.

During a raid of Deutsche Bank's headquarters in November 2018, police obtained names of 900 clients of using its Regula subsidiary to avoid taxes.

Deutsche Bank sold Regula in early 2018.