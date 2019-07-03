Deutsche Bank probe targets some of its clients - Reuters

German prosecutors are ratcheting up a money-laundering probe involving Deutsche Bank (DB +3%), including planned raids on wealthy former clients of the bank, Reuters reports, citing a person with direct knowledge of the matter.
In coming months, state prosecutors plan to search the homes of people who they suspect used a company formerly owned by Deutsche Bank for tax evasion and money laundering.
During a raid of Deutsche Bank's headquarters in November 2018, police obtained names of 900 clients of using its Regula subsidiary to avoid taxes.
Deutsche Bank sold Regula in early 2018.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox