Dow, S&P and Nasdaq end session in record territory (updated)

The shortened pre-holiday session ends with the Dow closing at its highest level since Oct. 3, 2018 amid hopes that the Fed will cut interest rates this year.

The S&P 500, up 0.8% , to 2,995.8 also set a fresh record, beating yesterday's.

The Nasdaq, up 0.8% , at 8,170.23 also marked an all-time high, beating its previous high of 8,164.0 set on May 3, 2019.

The Dow closed up 0.7% at 26,966.

The strongest gainer among the S&P 500 sectors were real estate (+1.4%) and consumer staples (+1.3%), while the weakest were materials(+0.4%) and industrials (+0.5%).

Markets for fixed-income securities and government bonds will close at 2PM ET, while commodities markets will stay open until 5PM.

Crude oil rises 0.9% to $56.73 per barrel.

Update at 2:05 PM ET: 10-year Treasury yield closes down 2 basis points at 1.953%.