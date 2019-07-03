Karyopharm chief commercial officer resigns (updated)

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) has disclosed in a filing that its chief commercial officer, Anand Varadan, resigned from the company effective this Friday, July 5.

It's promoted Perry Monaco to senior VP, Sales, in charge of the sales functions for the company.

In a few minutes, the company's set to hold a conference call to talk about its selinexor accelerated approval.

Shares closed today's short session up 36% . It's set to resume after-hours trading at 1:35 p.m. following a halt.