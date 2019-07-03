BMO resumes coverage on gold stocks : Bullish on Barrick, Neutral on Newmont

BMO Capital Market's Andrew Kaip, upgraded Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) from Market Perform to Outperform similar to Sell Side Rating, with a price target of $20 up from $14.50.

Analyst said that Nevada joint venture is expected to unlock up to $5B in pre-tax NPV over the next 20 years for Barrick, as the benefits from the deal likely outweigh the costs.

Downgraded Newmont (NYSE:NEM) from Outperform to Market Perform with target down from $45 to $42; however Sell Side Rating suggests Outperform.

Newmont's Goldcorp acquisition and the JV with Barrick are both "accretive'," but investor concern with the Goldcorp deal and recent concerning headlines should "temper investor interest," the analyst said.

According to BMO, Goldcorp acquisition and Nevada JV are expected to show material results by late 2019 or early 2020.