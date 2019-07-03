DPW Holdings gets another noncompliance letter

DPW Holdings (NYSEMKT:DPW) receives a second deficiency letter from the NYSE American Exchange notifying the company that it still isn't compliant with the minimum stock price requirement.

The company's continued listing is predicated on it effecting a reverse stock split or otherwise demonstrating sustained price improvement within a reasonable period of time, which the exchange determined to be no later than July 4, 2019.

The exchange told the company that it will determine whether or not it regained compliance no later than July 19, 2019.

Previously: DPW adjourns meeting to allow more time to vote (July 2)