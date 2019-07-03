Allergan sues Ajanta over generic of high blood pressure drug

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) alleges that a proposed generic version of a treatment for high blood pressure from Ajanta infringes on its patent for Bystolic, Bloomberg reports, citing the complaint filed in federal court in Wilmington, DE.

The company is seeking a court order to halt copies until the patent expires and to collect payment if copies are made before the patent expiration.

Patent expires in December 2021.

Allergan's U.S. sales of Bystolic were $128.3M during the first three months of 2019, down 3.4% from the same period a year earlier.