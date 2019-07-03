Loonie gains as Canada's trade balance improves

The loonie is on track for its highest close in eight months after trade data came in stronger than expected vs. the U.S.'s larger-than-expected trade deficit.

The Canadian dollar rose 0.3% to US$0.7653; YTD, it has risen 4.4%.

Canada's trade balance was a C$762M surplus in May, its second surplus since December 2016; consensus was for a C$1.70B deficit.

Meanwhile the U.S. trade deficit in May swelled more than expected, to $55.5B from $51.2B in April and worse than the $53.2B estimate.

