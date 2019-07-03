Publicis takes on rivals and consultants with Epsilon purchase

Publicis Groupe's (OTCQX:PUBGY) $4B deal for data marketing firm Epsilon will give the ad giant a leg up on consultancies like Accenture (NYSE:ACN) that are increasingly moving in, its CEO says.

That's in addition to competitive advantages over its ad-industry rivals, WPP, Interpublic (NYSE:IPG) and Omnicom (NYSE:OMC).

The key is first-party data, CEO Arthur Sadoun tells Adweek: "We're not here to tell you we have the best data," he says, but every company in Publicis' network will benefit from combining direct behavioral information with Epsilon's insights.

All of the company's clients will be able to access Epsilon through their client leaders, effective immediately in the U.S.

Publicis will keep the Epsilon branding, Sadoun says, instead folding its own PeopleCloud platform into Epsilon.