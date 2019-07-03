Univision re-explores sale of company - WSJ

After some previously stalled sale efforts, Univision (UVN) is back in exploration mode, The Wall Street Journal reports.

It's hired Morgan Stanley and LionTree to consider options, the report says.

The privately owned broadcaster has seemed to be on the block for years. It turned down an offer from John Malone in 2017 that valued the company at $13.5B-$15B.

It still has substantial debt -- $7.4B as of the end of 2018 -- from the $13.7B leveraged buyout in 2006 that took the company private.