Avista reaches partial settlement in Oregon rate case

Avista (NYSE:AVA) and parties to the company's natural gas general rate case filing have reached an agreement on certain issues, and a partial settlement agreement has been filed with the Public Utility Commission of Oregon for its consideration.

Avista's original natural gas revenue increase request is reduced to $5.36M from $6.7M..

The remaining issues to be resolved in the case include, among other things, capital investments in infrastructure improvements, as well as the recovery of increased utility operating costs.

Prior to evidentiary hearings before the PUC, the parties are scheduled to meet again in an effort to resolve the remaining issues.