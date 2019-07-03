II-VI names Bashaw president, shuffles leadership suite

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) has named Walter Bashaw II its president, it notes in an SEC filing.

Vincent Mattera, who has served as president since November 2014, will remain CEO and a member of the board. Bashaw has been senior VP of Corporate Strategy and Development, Administration since last October.

Also, the board determined to reassign Giovanni Barbarossa, most recently chief technology officer, to the role of chief strategy officer. It's named Christopher Koeppen from the Laser Systems Group as the company's chief technology officer.

And Gary Kapusta, most recently chief operating officer, was reassigned to be chief procurement officer. CEO Mattera will serve as principal operating officer.