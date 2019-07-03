Ascent Capital to delist from Nasdaq

Ascent Capital Group (ASCMA, OTCQB:ASCMB) says it will voluntarily delist stock from Nasdaq.

Following a 10-day notice, Ascent will file its Form 25 and expects the delisting to become effective 10 days later, on July 15.

The company had received notification from Nasdaq in November that its market value was too low for listing, and it remained that way through a grace period that ended May 28.

Ascent says it originally intended to appeal the delisting, but determined it wouldn't be worth the cost in time and resources.

It expects to remain quoted on OTC Markets.