Qualcomm loses bid to pause antitrust ruling

Siding with the FTC, U.S. Judge Lucy Koh has decided against Qualcomm's (NASDAQ:QCOM) effort to block implementation of a sweeping antitrust ruling, which would have barred licensees from renegotiating their contracts during the appeals process.

Accused of illegally squeezing out rivals in the smartphone chip market, Qualcomm had asked to put the decision on hold as it would "radically restructure its business relationships" in ways that would be impossible to reverse if it wins an appeal.

"We will immediately ask the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals for a stay," a company spokesperson said in a statement.