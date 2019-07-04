Spending statistics for July 4th

86% of Americans plan to observe Independence Day this year and are expected to spend $6.7B on food for cookouts, barbecues and picnics, according to the National Retail Federation.

The amount of people celebrating July 4th is the lowest percentage in the last 10 years, with historical data averaging between 87%-90%.

Total amount of spending also declined last year to $6.9B from $7.2B, and data suggests the trend will continue this holiday.

