Samsung in hot water over Australian ads

Australia's consumer watchdog has sued Samsung Electronics' (OTC:SSNLF) Australian unit for allegedly misleading consumers in more than 300 ads by promoting water-resistant Galaxy smartphones as suitable to use in swimming pools and the surf.

The case is the first filed by a major regulator and could result in a multi-million dollar.

Samsung has been spending heavily to rebuild public faith following the costly recall of its fire-prone Galaxy Note 7, and is likely to flag a big profit plunge tomorrow, when it announces preliminary quarterly results.