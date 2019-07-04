Hong Kong rates hit 2008 peaks

One-month and two-week HIBOR rates shot up overnight to 2.99% and 3.53%, respectively, their highest since October 2008, while two-month and three-month HIBOR reached their highest levels since November of that year.

At a time of tight liquidity in the domestic market, investors are scrambling for cash as AB InBev preps the largest IPO of 2019 and as Alibaba hopes to raise up to $20B in Hong Kong's stock market.

Demand for cash has also surged since June as protesters continue to clash with police over legislation that would allow citizens to be extradited to China.

