Iran will enrich uranium to 'any amount'

By:, SA News Editor

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has warned that Tehran will increase its enrichment of uranium to "any amount that we want" starting Sunday, placing further pressure on European nations to save a faltering nuclear deal and offer a way around U.S. sanctions.

The threat, combined with Iran surpassing the stockpile limits of the 2015 atomic accord, could narrow the estimated one-year window it would need to produce enough material for a nuclear weapon, something Iran denies it wants but the deal sought to prevent.

