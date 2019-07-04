Brookfield weighs bid for Iberian hydro assets - Bloomberg

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) and Endesa SA (OTCPK:ELEZF) are among others considering bids for a group of EDP Energias de Portugal (OTCPK:EDPFY) electricity assets that could fetch ~EUR 2B ($2.3B), Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

Other potential bidders include Engie SA (OTCPK:ENGIY), Iberdrola SA (OTCPK:IBDSF), and Macquarie Group's (NYSE:MIC) infrastructure arem.

The Portuguese utility is expecting initial bids later this month for ~2 gigawatts of hydroelectric power projects in Spain and Portugal.

EDP, partly owned by China Three Gorges, announced in March that it's planning to raise more than EUR 6B from divesting non-core parts of its portfolio and reducing stakes in some projects.