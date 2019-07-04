Netflix to crack down on smoking depictions

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) plans to add smoking warnings to its online rating system and omit smoking from all future films produced by the streamer unless the director can prove it is essential to the creative vision of the story.

"Netflix strongly supports artistic expression. We also recognize that smoking is harmful and when portrayed positively on screen can adversely influence young people," states a spokesperson on the new policy.

The company was recently criticized by anti-smoking group Truth Initiative for a large increase in the depictions of smoking during the second season of Stranger Things.