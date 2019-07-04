Gun manufacturer liability to be tested again in Las Vegas case

Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) is one of the defendants in a lawsuit filed by the family of a victim of the Las Vegas mass shooting.

The legal action is the latest challenge a 2005 federal law shielding gun manufacturers and weapons shops from liability.

The complaint filed in Nevada alleges that the makers and sellers of the 12 different semiautomatic rifles used in the mass shooting knew they could be easily modified to fire like fully automatic machine guns against federal law.

The case will also be watched closely by American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC), Sturm, Ruger & Company (NYSE:RGR) and Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO).