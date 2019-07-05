Jobs report on tap

Economists expect the Labor Department to report 160K jobs additions in June in a notable bounce from May's soft tally of 75K jobs, but fall just under the average of 164K jobs adds per month this year for the first five months.

A relatively soft ADP report on Wednesday of 102K new private payrolls has dampened expectations for today's payroll report, although a wildcard with the report is how the temporary federal government hiring for the U.S. Census Bureau's 2020 count factors into the total.

The nation's unemployment rate is forecast to stay at 3.6% and average hourly wages are expected to increase by 0.3% M/M. The pace of job growth has slowed a bit and the "prime age" employment rate still hasn't cracked 80%, giving the Fed some cover to lower rates. "Any weakness in payrolls for the second month would be a virtual green light for a Fed rate cut," noted MUFG Union Bank Chief Economist Chris Rupkey, while Citigroup said a solid reading falls in falls with its out-of-consensus call for no rate cut at the FOMC meeting scheduled for July 31.

Heading into the jobs report, trading on federal funds futures implies a 72% probability of a rate cut at the July meeting.