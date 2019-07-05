Osram Licht agrees to €3.4B private-equity buyout

Osram Licht (OTC:OSAGY) is moving forward with an offer to be acquired by Bain Capital and Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG).

The private-equity offer valued the company around €3.4B, at an enterprise value of €4B -- at €35/share, a premium of about 21% to Osram's Tuesday closing price.

Bain and Carlyle have now set a minimum acceptance threshold of 70% (excluding shares owned by Osram) and set the beginning of September as the end of the offer period.

The companies have also signed an investor agreement committing to current corporate strategy at Osram.