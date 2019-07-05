German industrial orders disappoint in swing to decline

German industrial orders fell even more than expected, a bellwether for ongoing weakness in the sector for the months ahead alongside additional pointers to slowdowns in engineering and manufacturing.

Contracts were expected to show a very small decline after modest gains over the past two months, but dropped 2.2%.

Foreign contracts dropped by 4.3% as demand from non-eurozone countries slid.

“What misery!" says VP Bank economist Thomas Gitzel. “Given the significant decline in incoming orders, industrial production will remain extremely weak in the second half of the year and that increases the risk of recession for the German economy.”

