Shipping prices on the march

The Baltic Dry Index is starting to catch some attention after rising for 15 consecutive days. Prices are higher across the Capesize, Panamax and Supramax sub-indices that measure different sizes of carries or merchant ships. Rates in both hemispheres have shown strength throughout the week and demand for iron ore has boosted rates for larger vessels.

"Considering that the BDI tends to reflect Chinese resource demand in real time, there would appear to be a good likelihood that commodity supply-demand will take a turn for the better, at least versus May-June," noted Nomura strategist Masanari Takada on the upturn.

"The BDI does have a seasonal tendency to improve in July, but the pace of improvement this time around is quite marked," he added.