Alfa Laval wins SEK210M order

Alfa Laval (OTCPK:ALFVF) has signed an agreement worth SEK210M, for the supply of Alfa Laval PureBallast systems to an alliance of Turkish shipowners.

The orders to be booked under the Marine Separation & Heat Transfer Equipment unit of the Marine Division in Q3, while deliveries will be spread from 2019 to 2024.

Alfa Laval PureBallast was the first chemical-free solution for ballast water treatment certified by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and one of the first systems to receive the US Coast Guard type approval for usage in all water salinities, including fresh water.