BMW CEO to step down next year

BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) will search for a new CEO after Harald Krueger declined to extend his contract beyond April of 2020.

"After more than ten years in the Board of Management, more than four of which as the CEO of the BMW Group, I would like to pursue new professional endeavors and leverage my diverse international experience for new projects and ventures," states Krueger.

The automaker plans to address the CEO succession process on July 18.