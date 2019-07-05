GM's China deliveries fall 12% in Q2

General Motors (NYSE:GM) announces that Q2 deliveries in China including joint ventures fell 12.2% to 753,926 vehicles. Deliveries have now fallen for four consecutive quarters.

Sales by brand: Buick -14.1% Y/Y to 198K, Chevrolet -18.5% to 107K, Cadillac +36.6% to 67K, Wuling -0.9% to 246K, Baojun -31.8% to 136K.

Looking ahead, GM says it's well prepared to transition to the new China 6 emission standard. It is introducing a record of about 20 new and refreshed models in China this year, which are all China 6 compliant. Around two-thirds will arrive in the second half, with a sharpened focus on luxury vehicles and midsize/large SUVs.