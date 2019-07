CME group reports June volume data

CME Group (CME) recorded average daily volume of 20.9M (+14% Y/Y) in 2Q19 and second-highest quarterly record volume.

June volume averaged 23.1M contracts per day, up 29% Y/Y. CME Group reached multiple quarterly ADV records during Q2.

Record non-U.S. ADV, up 24% to 5.4 million contracts

June options volume averaged 5.7M contracts per day, up 63% Y/Y, and reached its second-highest monthly ADV ever.

June interest rate volume averaged 12.9M contracts per day, up 56% Y/Y.

June equity Index volume averaged 3.9M contracts per day, up 20% Y/Y.

Source: Press Release