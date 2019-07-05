Hong Kong ratings affirmed by Moody's

In the wake of protests in Hong Kong over a now-suspended extradition bill, Moody's Investor Service affirms Hong Kong's Aa2 long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings.

Maintains stable outlook on the ratings.

"The rating includes Moody's assessment of political risk for Hong Kong that takes into account periodic challenges to the government's policies in recent years, and particularly visibly currently in large-scale protests by the population," the ratings company said in a statement.

Hong Kong's fiscal and external buffers remain strong and reflect minimal government debt burden, large fiscal reserves, and ample foreign exchange reserves, Moody's said.

