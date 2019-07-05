Tilray expands European leadership team

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) expands its European leadership team with the appointment of Arne Wilkens as Vice President, Business Expansion; José Tempero as Medical Affairs Director; Maike Gerlach as Vice President, Marketing; and Nadja Frenzel as Vice President, Commercial Development. In addition, Natalie Bucceri joins Tilray’s international team as Director, Global Portfolio Expansion.

Arne Wilkens, in his most recent role, worked at AiCuris Anti-infective Cures GmbH where he served as Director of Business Development and Alliance Management.

José Tempero, most recently, led the product-based global medical affairs strategy at Grünenthal GmbH.

Maike Gerlach, joins Tilray from Grünenthal GmbH where she was the Associate Director of Integration Marketing.

Nadja Frenzel, also comes to Tilray from Grünenthal GmbH where she contributed to the global commercial strategy on the Global Commercial Leadership team.

The company has also appointed Natalie Bucceri as Director, Global Portfolio Expansion. Bucceri most recently served as part of group strategy for Diageo, leading projects to develop and implement short-term investment trade-offs and long-term strategic initiatives.