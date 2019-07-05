McDermott, Cameron LNG reach agreement over Louisiana project

McDermott International (NYSE: MDR ) and its joint venture member Chiyoda reach an agreement with Cameron LNG related to the construction of its liquefied natural gas project in Louisiana.

Provides the opportunity for incentive bonus payments for achieving construction and commissioning milestones on specified dates for Trains 2 and 3;

Aligns the start dates for any schedule-related liquidated damages to be consistent with the current schedule; and

Fully aligns and strengthens the commitment of CCJV to complete the project in accordance with the current schedule.