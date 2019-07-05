McDermott, Cameron LNG reach agreement over Louisiana project

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) and its joint venture member Chiyoda reach an agreement with Cameron LNG related to the construction of its liquefied natural gas project in Louisiana.
Among the agreements components:
Provides the opportunity for incentive bonus payments for achieving construction and commissioning milestones on specified dates for Trains 2 and 3;
Aligns the start dates for any schedule-related liquidated damages to be consistent with the current schedule; and
Fully aligns and strengthens the commitment of CCJV to complete the project in accordance with the current schedule.
The favorable financial impact of the agreement is incorporated in McDermott's previously issued guidance for 2019.
The company expects initial production from Trains 2 and 3 in Q1 2020 and Q2 2020, respectively.
Sempra Energy's (NYSE:SRE) projected share of full-year run-rate earnings from the first three trains at Cameron LNG continues to be $400M-$450M annually.
