Ford takes action in China after another sharp sales drop

Ford (NYSE:F) announces sales in China fell 21.7% in Q2.

Sales were up 24% from the level seen in Q1.

Sales by brand: Ford -28% to 92,885 units, Lincoln +7% to 12,404, JMC -13.1% to 48,753.

Ford says it has taken aggressive actions to reduce dealer inventory, increase showroom traffic, stabilize transaction prices and improve dealer profitability. Dealers' day supply ended the month at 28 days, the lowest level in the past 18 months.