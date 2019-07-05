Brace for disappointing bank earnings, Atlantic Equities says

Atlantic Equities analyst John Heagerty says the odds that banks will report weaker net interest margins in Q2 aren't fully factored in to the market even as investors are already expecting softer trading and investment banking revenue.

"There is clear potential for investor disappointment at the upcoming results" after bank stock rallied in the past month due to the Fed's stress tests last month and the Fed's more dovish tone overall.

Steady loan growth and a pick-up in mortgage activity may partly offset NIM pressure; auto lending has rebounded, but credit-card activity has weakened and business lending has slowed.

Repeats overweight on Citigroup (NYSE:C), Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Related tickers: BAC, GS, JPM, WFC