Sempra Energy posts statement on Cameron development

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) updates on the new Cameron LNG agreement with McDermott and Chiyoda for three liquefaction trains.

"We believe it is reasonable to expect that the overall economics of Cameron LNG will not significantly change as a result of this agreement. Sempra Energy's projected share of full-year run-rate earnings from the first three trains at Cameron LNG continues to range between $400 million and $450 million annually."

"Cameron LNG Phase 1 is one of five LNG export projects Sempra Energy is developing in North America: Cameron LNG Phase 2, previously authorized by FERC, encompasses up to two additional liquefaction trains and up to two additional LNG storage tanks, Port Arthur LNG in Texas and Energía Costa Azul (NYSE:ECA) LNG Phase 1 and Phase 2 in Mexico."

Sempra Energy (SRE) indirectly owns 50.2% of Cameron LNG.

Source: Press Release