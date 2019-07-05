Intercorp Financial Services announces 9M shares IPO

Intercorp Financial Services (IFS) launches initial public offering of 9M shares by a subsidiary and the selling shareholders.

The initial public offering price of common shares is expected to be between $44.00 and $50.00 per share.

Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 1.35M common shares.

The company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the common shares and shares sold by a subsidiary will be treated as a sale of treasury shares.

The company plans to list on NYSE.

