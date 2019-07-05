Leafbuyer Tchnologies announces $4.5M private placement

Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCQB:LBUY) has entered into securities purchase agreements with two institutional investors in connection with a private placement of $4.5M of its common stock and warrants.

The Company will issue 7,211,538 shares of common stock, Series A warrants to purchase 7,211,538 shares of common stock and Series B warrants to purchase 1,802,885 shares of common stock.

The Company intends to use the estimated net proceeds of ~$4.04M for acquisitions, working capital and general corporate purposes.

The offering is expected to close July 8.