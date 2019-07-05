Celyad provides update on CAR-T therapies in solid tumors

Celyad (NASDAQ:CYAD) announces that preliminary interim data from the ongoing SHRINK and alloSHRINK Phase 1 trials assessing safety and clinical activity of the NKG2D-based CAR-T therapies CYAD-01 (autologous) and CYAD-101 (allogeneic) for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) was presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 21st World Congress on Gastrointestinal Cancer (WCGIC).

SHRINK Phase 1 Trial Update: Treatment with CYAD-01 with standard FOLFOX chemotherapy was generally well-tolerated, with no reports of cytokine release syndrome (CRS) grade 2 or higher, related serious adverse events (SAEs) were observed.

A dose–dependent effect on the kinetics of cells with higher levels of cell engraftment was observed.

AlloSHRINK Phase 1 Trial Update: No clinical evidence of Graft-versus-Host Disease (GvHD) have been observed.

Host-versus-Graft (HvG) response against the allogeneic CYAD-101 cells appears to be controlled following the second and third infusions of the allogeneic cell therapy.

Initial observations of disease control, including partial response and stable disease, were observed with CYAD-01 and CYAD-101, in patients who have received prior FOLFOX chemotherapy.

CYAD-101 appears to provide better relative cell engraftment as compared to CYAD-01, at the same dose levels.

Recruitment in alloSHRINK trial is ongoing and preliminary results from the cohort are expected by year-end 2019.