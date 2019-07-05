Iron ore prices fall on Chinese regulation concerns

Mining companies Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) and BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) are sharply lower in early action after the China Securities Journal warns that the Chinese government is being asked to take action over the spike in iron ore prices that could be tied to excessive speculation.

Iron ore prices are down about 5% off the development on different exchanges, while shares of Rio Tinto are 4.98% lower premarket in the U.S. and BHP Group is off 3.88% . Vale is 2.25% lower , while Fortescue Metals Group (OTCQX:FSUMF) dropped 4.35% in Sydney earlier today.