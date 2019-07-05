Deutsche Bank +2.1% as investment-banking head exits

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) jumps 2.1% in premarket trading after news that Garth Ritchie, its president and head of its corporate and investment bank, is leaving by mutual agreement.

The news comes as the bank firms up a restructuring plan, expected to hit the i-banking unit heavily, in an effort to boost profitability.

He's down as head of CIB and as a member of the management board on July 31.

Will continue to advise the bank until the end of November 2019.

CEO Christian Sewing will assume the responsibility for the CIB on the management board.