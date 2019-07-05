Amazon hits a regulatory snag with Deliveroo

Regulators in the U.K. have ordered Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) to put a pause on investing in Deliveroo and making any "substantive changes" to the business while they analyze the competition implications of the deal. The Competition and Markets Authority cites "reasonable grounds" to believe the companies won't be distinct following the $575M investment by the Seattle e-commerce giant.

Deliveroo competes directly with Uber Eats (NYSE:UBER) and Just Eat (OTC:JSTLF) in the U.K. The development is also of interest to GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) due to the M&A angle (plan B for Amazon?).