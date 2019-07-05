Tumble in Samsung profit forecast hits chip sector

A preliminary report from Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) that points to earnings dropping more than half is rippling out into other chip stocks this morning.
Samsung early numbers beat on operating profit, with 6.5T won (with perhaps a 900B won gain on displays), on sales of 56T won.
But that number dropped 56% and was disappointing once excluding the gain.
The VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) is 1.1% lower premarket. Fellow chipmaker Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) is 3.1% lower; Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) -0.8%; Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) -0.6%; Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) -1.4%; AMD -1.1%; Micron (NASDAQ:MU) -1.5%; Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) -0.9%.
Related semiconductor ETFs: SOXL, SOXX, PSI, XSD, SOXS, SSG, FTXL, XTH
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox