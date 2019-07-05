Alcoa provides update on its two aluminum plants in Spain

Alcoa (AA -0.7% ) signed a conditional share purchase agreement with PARTER Capital Group, to acquire the Alcoa Avilés and La Coruña aluminum plants in Spain.

The plants include the casthouses at both facilities and the paste plant at La Coruña currently in operation, and the two curtailed smelters.

Alcoa reached an agreement in January 2019 with the workers’ representatives at the two aluminum plants as part of the collective dismissal process, and as a part of the agreement, the smelters with combined annual operating capacity of 124,000 metric tons, were curtailed in February and maintained in restart condition, in-case third parties had interest in acquiring the facilities.

Alcoa expects to record restructuring charges of ~$100M-$140M in Q3 equivalent to $0.54-$0.75 per share, with related cash outlays of ~$100M-$130M