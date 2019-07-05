Nexstar stations go dark on AT&T in latest carriage dispute

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) has come out of the open down 1.1% after its stations went dark on AT&T (T +0.1% ) outlets in 97 markets following the holiday expiration of their contract.

Nexstar is one of the top station owners in the country; the blackout affects more than 100 of its stations on DirecTV, DirecTV Now and U-verse.

For its part, Nexstar is saying it offered an extension to Aug. 2 but that AT&T refused; AT&T says Nexstar rejected a sweetened offer and "elected to remove them from your lineups instead, putting you in the middle of its negotiations."