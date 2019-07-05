Ameriprise Financial gains a bull at Argus

Citing steady revenues over the recent quarters due to the strong wrap flows and rising short-term interest rates, Argus initiates Ameriprise to buy and sets PT to $177.

The company will grow from equity market volatility, an increase in fee-based accounts, and future revenues from Ameriprise Bank, while the company would struggle with flattening yield curve and a shift in the Fed interest rate policy.

Heal further adds that the company is valued at 9-times his expected FY19 earnings multiple, below the historical average of 11-times and the peer average of 13-times.