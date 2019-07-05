Azul jets higher after traffic report, Raymond James PT boost,

Azul (AZUL +6.7% ) is the favorite Latin American airline stock of Raymond James.

The firm increases its price target on the Outperform-rated carrier to $40 from $37 on higher EPS expectations for 2019 and 2020. The sell-side consensus PT on Azul is $39.40.

"We continue to believe there is still a long runway for margin expansion at Azul from its up-gauging strategy with the impending demise of Avianca Brasil likely accelerating the opportunity together with the current revenue momentum," writes the RJ analyst team.

Azul posted it's monthly traffic report earlier today.