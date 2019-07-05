Stocks, Treasuries decline with Fed rate cut in doubt

Stocks fall from record highs and Treasuries decline, bringing the 10-yield back above 2%, as a stronger-than-expected June job gains cloud the outlook on whether the Fed will cut rates.

The S&P 500, Nasdaq, and the Dow each fall 0.5% .

Taking an early look at S&P 500 industry sectors, real estate ( -1.6% ) and materials ( -1.2% ) decline the most, while financials ( +0.5% ) are the only sector in positive territory.

Among notable movers, chip stocks take a hit as a preliminary report from Samsung points to disappointing earnings; Qualcomm ( -1.3% ), Nvidia ( -2.1% ), Intel ( -1.9% ).

2-year Treasury yield jumps 11 basis points to 1.863%, 10-year Treasury yield rises 9 bps to 2.04%.

Crude oil rises 0.2% to $57.48 per barrel; gold falls 1.9% , slipping below $1,400 per ounce, to $1,393.60.