Stocks, Treasurys decline with Fed rate cut in doubt

Stocks fall from record highs and Treasurys decline, bringing the 10-yield back above 2%, as a stronger-than-expected June job gains cloud the outlook on whether the Fed will cut rates.
The S&P 500, Nasdaq, and the Dow each fall 0.5%.
Taking an early look at S&P 500 industry sectors, real estate (-1.6%) and materials (-1.2%) decline the most, while financials (+0.5%) are the only sector in positive territory.
Among notable movers, chip stocks take a hit as a preliminary report from Samsung points to disappointing earnings; Qualcomm (-1.3%), Nvidia (-2.1%), Intel (-1.9%).
2-year Treasury yield jumps 11 basis points to 1.863%, 10-year Treasury yield rises 9 bps to 2.04%.
Crude oil rises 0.2% to $57.48 per barrel; gold falls 1.9%, slipping below $1,400 per ounce, to $1,393.60.
The Dollar Index gains 0.6% to 97.30.
Now read: Why The Next Recession Matters So Much »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox